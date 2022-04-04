AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

AUTO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,568. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $32.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.26.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

