Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.65 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of XLY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.
