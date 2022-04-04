Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 20,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,223,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock worth $619,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

