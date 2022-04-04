Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.