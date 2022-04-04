AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AVEVA Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.