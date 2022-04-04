Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to post $71.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 92.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.