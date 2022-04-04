Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

