Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
AVT stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43.
Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.