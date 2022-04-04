Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $77.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model.
In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
