Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.97). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

AXLA opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcella Health news, CFO Robert Crane bought 39,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

