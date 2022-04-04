AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

AXTI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

