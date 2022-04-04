Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s performance has been benefiting from robust water quality acquisition-related sales, backlog conversion and record order momentum across its diverse portfolio of innovative water solutions. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are tailwinds. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of business operations bode well. Strong cash generation and balance sheet boost its capital allocation strategy. This aids growth of its business organically and through acquisitions. However, high research and development (R&D) costs and manufacturing woes from electronic component shortage might dent its margins.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,884. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

