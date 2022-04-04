Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Baidu stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59. Baidu has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

