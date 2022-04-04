Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. Balchem has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,699,000 after buying an additional 93,909 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.