Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Trading Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 606,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.23 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

