Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Increased to €4.20 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 2,796,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

