Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Raised to €4.20 at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 279,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 775.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

