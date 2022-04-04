Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.55. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.