Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Raised to €5.45

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €5.45 ($5.99) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

BKIMF stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

