Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 34 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 34 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

