Barclays Begins Coverage on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $608.50.

PSO stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

