Barclays Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.29.

LII stock opened at $262.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $243.92 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.24.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

