Barclays Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $47.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.96.

nCino stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in nCino by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

