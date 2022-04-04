Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

