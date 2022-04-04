Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.95

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $7.78. Barclays shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1,617,846 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

