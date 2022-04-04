Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).
LON UTG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,151 ($15.08). The stock had a trading volume of 315,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,595. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37). The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,791.01).
About The Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
