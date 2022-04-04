Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.41) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

IAG stock opened at GBX 139.22 ($1.82) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

