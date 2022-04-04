Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 118 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.69. 167,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The company has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

