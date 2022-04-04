Beam Price Reaches $0.42 (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $46.51 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057975 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 111,062,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

