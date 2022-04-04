Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 495.67 ($6.49).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 450.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,253.26). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,802.21). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

