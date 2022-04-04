Belt Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.56 or 0.07573585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,353.71 or 0.99864558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046533 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

