Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BLV opened at GBX 267.90 ($3.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £99.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.09. Belvoir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.99 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Belvoir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
