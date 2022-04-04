Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BLV opened at GBX 267.90 ($3.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £99.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.09. Belvoir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.99 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

