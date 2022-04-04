Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.