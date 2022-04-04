BENQI Market Cap Tops $22.41 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and $33.68 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.01 or 0.07485844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.58 or 0.99927635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

