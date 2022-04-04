Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 684,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.18, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

