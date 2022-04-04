Berenberg Bank Lowers St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,750

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.92) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.12) to GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.09) to GBX 1,680 ($22.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,626.33 ($21.30).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,447 ($18.95). 731,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,445.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,539.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,351.59). Also, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc.

