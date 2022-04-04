Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BHLB opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $13,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

