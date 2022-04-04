Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

