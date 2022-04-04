Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,390 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 43.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.83 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

