Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

DAL opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

