Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

