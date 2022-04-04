Bessemer Group Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $200.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $200.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

