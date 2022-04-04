Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 205,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

