Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $38.32 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

