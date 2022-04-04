Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 68.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.78. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

