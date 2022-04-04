Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $10.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.68. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

