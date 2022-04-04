BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

