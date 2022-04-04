BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.