Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $96.22 or 0.00212024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $164.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,382.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00809501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 209.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,023,045 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

