BitcoinPoS Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $591,614.92 and approximately $878.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,540,731 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,277 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.