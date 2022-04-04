Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

NASDAQ BITF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Bitfarms has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $764.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

